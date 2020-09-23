Mark your calendar: Hoan Bridge lighting set for Oct. 22

article

The first phase of the Light the Hoan project has wrapped up and the west side of the bridge will officially be lit on Oct. 22. This, after a three-month installation period. The bridge will be lit daily after that date.

A news release says during the official bridge lighting, Light the Hoan, Code the Hoan, and 88Nine Radio MKE will partner to broadcast a music-driven light show, to demonstrate the unique capability of the bridge lights and share the celebration city-wide.

Test lighting of the newly installed west side lights will continue through the remainder of this week; lights will then go dark until the October premiere.

The Light the Hoan team will continue to fundraise the last $1.1 million of the $4.6 million project to light the east side of the bridge.

Beyond animation and changing colors, the lights on the Hoan can be synchronized to respond to external events such as Brewers’ home runs, big plays at the Fiserv Forum, or even live music.

All funds raised for the lighting, installation, and maintenance were raised privately between May 2018 and January 2020.