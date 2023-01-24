Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: State expected to rest case

Prosecutors on Tuesday, Jan. 24 are expected to rest their case against a man being retried for allegedly poisoning and killing his wife more than two decades ago.

Dr. Mary Mainland, the former Kenosha County Medical Examiner, will take the stand Tuesday morning in the homicide trial of Mark Jensen.

Jensen, now 63, was convicted in 2008 of killing his wife, Julie Jensen, in their Pleasant Prairie home in 1998.

Prosecutors say Mark Jensen motive for killing his wife as an affair he was having in the months before her death. Jensen's accused of poisoning Julie with antifreeze, drugging her with medication, and suffocating her.

Etheylene glycol, the main ingredient in antifreeze, was found in Julie's body. Mainland later said Jensen died by asphyxiation and her death a homicide.

Mainland's testimony Tuesday is expected to take most of the morning, with the defense to present its case, starting off with video evidence.

More than a month was set aside for the trial.

