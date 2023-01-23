Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Defense crosses jailhouse snitch

A convicted felon continued his testimony in the retrial of a man previously convicted of killing his wife more than two decades ago.

Mark Jensen, now 63, was convicted in 2008 of killing his wife, Julie, in their Pleasant Prairie home in 1998.

Prosecutors say Jensen poisoned his wife with antifreeze, drugged her, and smothered her. Jensen has maintained he's innocent, and his wife died by suicide.

Mark Jensen

Jensen was granted a new trial after a key piece of evidence was thrown out.

Aaron Dillard was jailed with Jensen over several days in the Kenosha County jail in 2007, several months before the first trial, and testified on Friday that Jensen told him he slipped Julie antifreeze in some juice and gave her sleeping medication. Dillard said Jensen later rolled his wife on her stomach and pushed her head into a pillow.

Aaron Dillard

Jensen's defense is set to cross-examine Dillard Monday.

Dillard has nearly a dozen convictions on his record, including forgery, fraud, theft and burglary, and three open criminal cases in Waukesha County. Dillard cut a deal with prosecutors for his testimony in the first trial; but testified Friday there's no deal in place this time around.

Jensen's defense says Dillard is a liar and his story shouldn't be believed – arguing Dillard had an opportunity to review Jensen's court transcripts and come up with a story that would benefit himself.

The state could wrap up its case this week.

This is a developing story.