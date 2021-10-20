Marine Corps veteran disarms robbery suspect at Yuma gas station

Officials with the Yuma County Sheriff's Office say a Marine Corps veteran disarmed another man during an armed robbery incident on the morning of Oct. 20.

The incident, according to a statement released by YCSO, happened at a Chevron gas station near Fortuna Road and the I-8. Deputies responded to an armed robbery report there at around 4:30 a.m.

"Upon arrival, Deputies learned of three suspects entering the Chevron, one of them armed with a handgun. The armed suspect walked next to a store customer while pointing the weapon toward the cashier when the customer acted immediately and disarmed him," read a portion of the statement.

The other two suspects, according to officials with YCSO, fled the area, and the Marine Corps veteran was able to detain the suspect until law enforcement arrived.

"When Deputies contacted the customer, who previously served in the United States Marine Corps, and asked how he was able to take control of the situation, he stated, ‘The Marine Corp taught me not to [mess] around,’" read a portion of the statement.

The suspect, identified by officials with YCSO as a juvenile, was booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center for alleged armed robbery and aggravated assault. The other two suspects are still on the loose. No injuries were reported. An investigation is underway.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.

