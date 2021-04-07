Expand / Collapse search

Marcus Theatres reopening more locations to movie fans

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
MILWAUKEE - Marcus Theatres announced it is reopening more of its locations in Wisconsin to movie fans.

A post on the Marcus website says, "All of our theatres feature updated health and safety measures that help deliver a safe and comfortable experience for our valued guests."

Below is a list of their locations and status as of Wednesday, April 7: