Marcus Theatres reopening more locations to movie fans
article
MILWAUKEE - Marcus Theatres announced it is reopening more of its locations in Wisconsin to movie fans.
A post on the Marcus website says, "All of our theatres feature updated health and safety measures that help deliver a safe and comfortable experience for our valued guests."
Below is a list of their locations and status as of Wednesday, April 7:
- Bay Park Cinema - Ashwaubenon, WI Now Open!
- Bistroplex Southridge - Greendale, WI Now Open!
- Campus Cinema - Ripon, WI Opening Date Coming Soon!
- Cedar Creek Cinema - Rothschild, WI Now Open!
- Green Bay East Cinema - Green Bay, WI Temporarily Closed - Reopening Date Coming Soon
- Hillside Cinema - Delafield, WI Temporarily Closed - Reopening Date Coming Soon
- Ho-Chunk Cinema - Tomah, WI Reopening Date Coming Soon
- Hollywood Cinema - Appleton, WI Temporarily Closed - Reopening Date Coming Soon
- La Crosse Cinema -La Crosse, WI Now Open!
- Majestic Cinema of Brookfield - Waukesha, WI Now Open!
- Menomonee Falls Cinema - Menomonee Falls, WI Now Open!
- Movie Tavern Brookfield Square - Brookfield, WI Now Open!
- North Shore Cinema - Mequon, WI Now Open!
- Oshkosh Cinema - Oshkosh, WI Now Open!
- Palace Cinema - Sun Prairie, WI Now Open!
- Point Cinema - Madison, WI Now Open!
- Renaissance Cinema - Sturtevant, WI Now Open!
- Ridge Cinema - New Berlin, WI Now Open!
- Saukville Cinema - Saukville, WI Opening Date Coming Soon!
- Sheboygan Cinema - Sheboygan, WI Now Open!
- Showtime Value Cinema - Franklin, WI Opening Date Coming Soon!
- South Shore Cinema - Oak Creek, WI Now Open!
- Southgate Cinema - Milwaukee, WI Now Open!
- Valley Grand Cinema - Appleton, WI Now Open!