Marcus Theatres closing 3 locations this month; here's where

article

Marcus Theatres announced three southeast Wisconsin locations will be closing in September: Southgate, Showtime, and Saukville.

According to a statement, Southgate's last day of business is Tuesday, Sept. 5. The Saukville and Showtime cinemas will close Sunday, Sept. 17.

Marcus Theatres said the closings come after a review of amenities and the determination that customers are "better served by the more expansive amenities at other nearby Marcus Theatres."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Official statement from Marcus Theatres:

In September, Marcus Theatres is closing its Southgate, Showtime, and Saukville cinemas. The last day of business operation for Southgate is Tuesday, September 5. Saukville and Showtime cinemas will cease business operations on Sunday, September 17. We routinely reviewed the amenities at our theatre locations to provide the best moviegoing experience and determined that our customers at these locations are better served by the more expansive amenities at other nearby Marcus Theatres. Marcus BistroPlex Southridge (Greendale) and Marcus South Shore Cinema (Oak Creek) are in close proximity to our former Southgate location, and Marcus BistroPlex Southridge and Marcus Ridge Cinema (New Berlin) are in close proximity to our former Showtime location. For Saukville moviegoers, we invite customers to experience our North Shore Cinema (Mequon) and Menomonee Falls Cinema.