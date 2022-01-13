Marcus Theaters: Kids Dream Family Film Series

This winter, get out of the cold and into the movie theater with some family favorites.

Clint Wisailowksi, senior vice president of Marcus Theaters joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about this year's Winter Kids Dream Film Series.

Here's the lineup:

Space Jam: A New Legacy - January 14 thru 17 - Tickets

Abominable - January 21 thru 23 - Tickets

Tom & Jerry - January 28 thru 30 - Tickets

Smallfoot - February 4 thru 6 - Tickets

Spirit Untamed - February 11 thru 13 - Tickets

Paw Patrol: The Movie - February 18 thru 20 - Tickets

The Boss Baby: Family Business - February 25 thru 27 - Tickets

Clifford the Big Red Dog - March 4 thru 6 - Tickets