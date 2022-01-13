Marcus Theaters: Kids Dream Family Film Series
This winter, get out of the cold and into the movie theater with some family favorites.
Clint Wisailowksi, senior vice president of Marcus Theaters joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about this year's Winter Kids Dream Film Series.
Here's the lineup:
Space Jam: A New Legacy - January 14 thru 17 - Tickets
Abominable - January 21 thru 23 - Tickets
Tom & Jerry - January 28 thru 30 - Tickets
Smallfoot - February 4 thru 6 - Tickets
Spirit Untamed - February 11 thru 13 - Tickets
Paw Patrol: The Movie - February 18 thru 20 - Tickets
The Boss Baby: Family Business - February 25 thru 27 - Tickets
Clifford the Big Red Dog - March 4 thru 6 - Tickets
Advertisement