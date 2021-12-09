Maple-mustard glazed ribeye roast: recipe

Place the sliced onion and bay leaves in a mason jar with space for the liquid to be added. Combine the vinegar, water, sugar, and salt in a small pot on the stovetop and bring to a boil and then pour over the onion and bay leaves. Let cool to room temperature and then cap and store in the fridge. It is best to make this in advance to allow flavors to develop. This is a fridge pickle and will stay fresh in the refrigerator for ten days.