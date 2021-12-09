Maple-mustard glazed ribeye roast: recipe
MILWAUKEE - Let the savory aroma of a holiday roast fill your home this season! Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to make a maple mustard glade ribeye roast.
INGREDIENTS:
Roast:
- 1 beef Ribeye Roast, boneless, 4 pounds
- 1-1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup bourbon
- 1 cup maple syrup
- 1/2 cup whole grain Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
Pickled Red Onion:
- 1 medium red onion, peeled and sliced thinly
- 4 bay leaves
- 1-1/2 cup rice wine vinegar
- 1-1/2 cup water
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon sea salt
English Peas with Tarragon:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, peeled and thinly sliced
- 2 cups freshly shelled English peas
- 1/2 cup vegetable stock
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon
- 1 cup strained pickled red onion
- Pinch kosher salt
COOKING:
Roast:
- Preheat oven to 250°F. Season roast well with one teaspoon of the salt and all the pepper.
- Place the beef roast on a roasting pan and roast for approximately two hours at 250°F, or until it reaches 135°F as measured with an oven-proof or instant-read thermometer.
- Remove from oven and rest for 20 minutes while raising the oven temp to 500°F.
- During this time, in a small saucepan on the stovetop, combine the bourbon, maple syrup, mustard, vinegar and remaining 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Bring to a boil and then simmer for five minutes. Brush the glaze all over the top of the roast. Reserve any extra glaze for serving.
- Place the roast back in the 500°F oven for approximately 5 to 6 minutes until the glaze is bubbling and crisping or the roast reaches 145°F measured with an oven-proof or instant-read thermometer.
Pickled Red Onion:
- Place the sliced onion and bay leaves in a mason jar with space for the liquid to be added. Combine the vinegar, water, sugar, and salt in a small pot on the stovetop and bring to a boil and then pour over the onion and bay leaves. Let cool to room temperature and then cap and store in the fridge. It is best to make this in advance to allow flavors to develop. This is a fridge pickle and will stay fresh in the refrigerator for ten days.
English Peas with Tarragon:
- Place a small pot on the stove over medium heat. Add the oil, and when the oil is hot, add the garlic. Cook garlic for thirty seconds and then add the peas and stock. Cover and cook for two minutes. Remove from heat, add tarragon and pickled onions. Season to taste with kosher salt.
- Plate sliced roast alongside English peas with tarragon topped with pickled red onions. Consider drizzling steak with reserved glaze.