Manitowoc PD seeks help to locate woman reported missing by family

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MANITOWOC, Wis. - Manitowoc police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 32-year-old woman.

Lacy Komanekin was reported missing by family members on Thursday, Sept. 24. She was last seen in the 400 block of Park St. in Manitowoc at about 2:15 pm. Officials say Komanekin left her purse and cellphone behind. She is considered missing/endangered.

Komanekin's whereabouts are not known and family has neither seen nor heard from her since Sept. 20.

Komanekin is described as a female, Native American, 5'3" tall, weight about 175 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. 

If anyone has any information on Komanekin's welfare or whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6557 or 920-686-6551.

