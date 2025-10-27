Expand / Collapse search

Manitowoc County fatal crash; vehicle hit culvert before rolling over

By
Published  October 27, 2025 1:50pm CDT
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Monday, Oct. 27. 
    • It happened on English Lake Road. 
    • The vehicle was traveling westbound when it left the roadway, hit a culvert and rolled over. 

MANITOWOC, Wis. - A 24-year-old man from Manitowoc is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash that occurred on Monday morning, Oct. 27. 

What we know:

Deputies were dispatched to English Lake Road just east of Union Road shortly before 7 a.m. for the report of a crash. 

The preliminary investigation indicates a 2004 Subaru Impreza was traveling westbound on English Lake Road when it left the roadway and hit a culvert before rolling over. 

The lone occupant, a 24-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The incident remains under investigation. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office. 

NewsWisconsin