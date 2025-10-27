Manitowoc County fatal crash; vehicle hit culvert before rolling over
MANITOWOC, Wis. - A 24-year-old man from Manitowoc is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash that occurred on Monday morning, Oct. 27.
What we know:
Deputies were dispatched to English Lake Road just east of Union Road shortly before 7 a.m. for the report of a crash.
The preliminary investigation indicates a 2004 Subaru Impreza was traveling westbound on English Lake Road when it left the roadway and hit a culvert before rolling over.
The lone occupant, a 24-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office.