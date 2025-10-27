Manitowoc County fatal crash; vehicle hit culvert before rolling over

article

A 24-year-old man from Manitowoc is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash that occurred on Monday morning, Oct. 27.

What we know:

Deputies were dispatched to English Lake Road just east of Union Road shortly before 7 a.m. for the report of a crash.

The preliminary investigation indicates a 2004 Subaru Impreza was traveling westbound on English Lake Road when it left the roadway and hit a culvert before rolling over.

The lone occupant, a 24-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.