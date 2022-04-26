Manitowoc County crash, vehicle fire: Good Samaritan rescues driver

article

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday morning, April 26 on STH 42, north of Irish Road, in the Township of Two Creeks.

Preliminary information indicates that a 21-year-old woman from Kewaunee County was traveling northbound on STH 42 in a 2019 GMC Terrain SUV. Her vehicle left the roadway and entered the east ditch, where it struck a culvert causing the vehicle to go airborne.

The SUV started on fire after colliding with a nearby barn.

Shortly after hearing the crash occur, a 41-year-old Manitowoc County man ran towards the crash, unbuckled the driver’s seatbelt, and removed the operator from the vehicle, which was on fire.

Vehicle fire in the Town of Two Creeks

Responding Fire Department personnel extinguished the fully engulfed vehicle and the barn that had also caught on fire.

The operator was transported by ambulance to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No other people or animals were injured due to this crash and fire. The operator of the vehicle was subsequently charged with 1st offense operating while intoxicated.