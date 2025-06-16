Manitowoc County crash involving horse-drawn carriage, 1 dead

article

The Brief On Sunday, June 15, a horse-drawn carriage was struck from behind by an SUV on US Highway 10 in Manitowoc County. The 27-year-old carriage operator died at the scene, and a 13-year-old passenger was injured and transported for medical care. The investigation is ongoing.



One person died in a crash in Manitowoc County involving a vehicle and a horse-drawn carriage on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Manitowoc Sheriff's Office, just before 9 a.m., sheriff's deputies, along with EMS and fire personnel, responded to a serious crash on US Highway 10, east of Maertz Road near Reedsville.

The initial investigation indicates that a 2020 GMC Terrain, being driven by a 42-year-old Brillion woman, was traveling eastbound on the highway.

Ahead of her vehicle was a horse-drawn carriage being operated by a 27-year-old Manitowoc County man, who was also heading eastbound.

The carriage was struck from behind by the GMC, which caused both the 27-year-old operator and his 13-year-old passenger to be ejected from the carriage.

The 27-year-old operator was pronounced dead at the scene. The 13-year-old passenger was injured and taken by ambulance to a hospital for medical care.

The investigation is ongoing and the Wisconsin State Patrol is currently conducting a full reconstruction of the crash.