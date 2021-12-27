Manitowoc Co. water rescue: Woman, good Samaritan fall through ice

article

A 31-year-old Chicago woman was rescued from Pigeon Lake in the Town of Liberty around noon Monday, Dec. 27 after following her dogs who ran out onto the ice.

In an attempt to rescue her, a 32-year-old New Holstein man used a kayak to paddle out to help before first responders arrived, but ended up in the water as well.

Both were able to pull themselves out of the water and onto the ice before rescue teams arrived to take them to land.

They were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The dogs were able to swim to shore safely.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office wants to remind residents that the mild winter has made for thin ice. Please check your local conditions before venturing onto the lake.

