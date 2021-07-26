NY man trying to kill skunk is fatally shot with arrow

article

A man was fatally shot with a crossbow arrow as he and another man were trying to kill a skunk in upstate New York, police said.

James R. Parker Jr., 58, was struck with an arrow from a crossbow just before 9 p.m. on Friday in the Cortland County town of Taylor.

State police say it happened outside of a home on Jipson Hill Road. When a trooper arrived, Cincinnatus ambulance and MAVAC were already on the scene administering medical aid to Parker.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Investigators believe Parker and another man were trying to kill the skunk when the other man unintentionally hit Parker with an arrow, police said.

The other man, who was not identified, called 911 and rendered aid to Parker before emergency medical personnel arrived.

Parker died from his injuries. On Sunday, the state police said the investigation is ongoing.

WATCH FOX 5 NEWS: