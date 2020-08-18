article

A 37-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday, Aug. 18 after drugs were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Racine County. Authorities later found drugs and a handgun at his residence.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Department, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a suspended driver. During the traffic stop, deputies conducted a probable cause search based on the strong odor of narcotics emitting from the vehicle. After locating marijuana and crystal methamphetamine in the vehicle, a subsequent search of the man's residence was conducted.

Man taken into custody after drugs, gun found following traffic stop in Racine County

Man taken into custody after drugs, gun found following traffic stop in Racine County

During the search of the residence, investigators with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau located a large quantity of U.S. currency, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, psilocin mushrooms, amphetamine, and a handgun.

The man was held on a probation/parole violation (previous felony conviction for Manufacturing/Delivery THC) and charged with the following:

Advertisement