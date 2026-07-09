Man struck by vehicle, killed on I-43 in Milwaukee; family holds vigil

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The Brief Family and friends are remembering James Spears, who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle on I-43 early Wednesday morning. Spears was previously reported critically missing by Milwaukee Police. On Thursday night, family and friends held a vigil for spears and released balloons in his honor.



We're learning more about the person who was hit and killed by a vehicle on I-43 in Milwaukee earlier this week.

Reported missing

What we know:

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as 45-year-old James Spears.

Spears was reported as critically missing by Milwaukee police. He was last seen at 11:25 p.m. on Tuesday night in the area of 10th and Abert.

Fatal accident

What we know:

Minutes later, at 12:04 a.m. he was hit by a box truck on the freeway near Capitol Drive. That's just a block or two away.

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The Milwaukee County Sheriff's office says there's no indication that the driver of the truck will face criminal charges, as the preliminary investigation shows that Spears was standing or walking in the darkened roadway when he was struck, and that the truck driver, rounding a bend in the freeway, was unable to avoid him.

Vigil and balloon release for James Spears

Vigil and balloon release

What we know:

On Thursday night, family and friends held a vigil for spears near the freeway. After saying a prayer, they released balloons in his honor.

More than a dozen people were there to remember him.

Family tells FOX6 that funeral arrangements are still in the works.