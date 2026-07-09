Man struck by vehicle, killed on I-43 in Milwaukee; family holds vigil
MILWAUKEE - We're learning more about the person who was hit and killed by a vehicle on I-43 in Milwaukee earlier this week.
Reported missing
What we know:
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as 45-year-old James Spears.
Spears was reported as critically missing by Milwaukee police. He was last seen at 11:25 p.m. on Tuesday night in the area of 10th and Abert.
Fatal accident
What we know:
Minutes later, at 12:04 a.m. he was hit by a box truck on the freeway near Capitol Drive. That's just a block or two away.
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The Milwaukee County Sheriff's office says there's no indication that the driver of the truck will face criminal charges, as the preliminary investigation shows that Spears was standing or walking in the darkened roadway when he was struck, and that the truck driver, rounding a bend in the freeway, was unable to avoid him.
Vigil and balloon release for James Spears
Vigil and balloon release
What we know:
On Thursday night, family and friends held a vigil for spears near the freeway. After saying a prayer, they released balloons in his honor.
More than a dozen people were there to remember him.
Family tells FOX6 that funeral arrangements are still in the works.
The Source: FOX6 received information from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, Milwaukee police, and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner. FOX6 crews also went to the vigil.