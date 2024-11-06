Indecent exposure in Brookfield parking lot; New Zealand man charged

article

The Brief A New Zealand man is facing criminal charges in Waukesha County for indecent exposure. Prosecutors have charged Donald McHaffie with one count of lewd and lascivious behavior. He is accused of exposing himself outside a coffee shop in Brookfield.



A 72-year-old man from Christchurch, New Zealand is accused of exposing himself outside a coffee shop in Brookfield.

Prosecutors have charged Donald McHaffie with one count of lewd and lascivious behavior.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to Seven Brew Coffee on Moorland Road in the City of Brookfield around 8 p.m. on Oct. 28 for an indecent exposure report.

Police were advised that an older male was wearing a yellow dress and exposing himself outside the business and attempting to talk with customers.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

When police arrived at the scene, they spoke with four victims, who indicated that Donald McHaffie had approached the south window of the business and began to show them a "weekend challenge" summary. Per the complaint, the man then requested the victims pick out a dress and advised it was for a fundraiser.

Once the victims picked out a dress, McHaffie allegedly went to an unlit part of the parking lot, stripped down naked, and put on the dress. He returned to the coffee shop in the dress with his genitals fully exposed, according to the complaint.

While one of the victims was on the phone with 911, McHaffie reportedly left all of his clothing, which included underwear, a long sleeve shirt, pants, and his cellphone, on the sidewalk of the business and told the victims he'd be back in 30 minutes, the complaint states.

Officers reviewed a printed copy of the "weekend challenge" that McHaffie showed the victims. The complaint indicates it contained very sexually suggestive challenges like "spend a continuous one hour completely nude" with the requirement "to be out in semi-public or public areas."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Police located McHaffie walking through the parking lot in a yellow dress with his genitals fully exposed. He was arrested. During an interview with police, he stated he had no intention of exposing himself and did not believe his genitals were showing.

He was taken to the Waukesha County Jail and while waiting for jail staff to take custody of him, he asked an officer if squad cars had been driving through the neighborhood looking for him. After advising McHaffie that they were, he said "I thought I saw a squad car, but hid because I didn't want anybody to see me," according to the complaint.