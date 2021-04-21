Man steals iPad from Woodman’s Food Market Gas and Lube, flees after oil change

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred at Woodman’s Food Market Gas and Lube on Tuesday, April 20.

According to police, an unknown suspect arrived in a maroon Chevy Impala without registration plates and received an oil change for his vehicle.

During the oil change, the suspect stole an Apple iPad belonging to the business. He then fled after the oil change was completed.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact MFPD Officer Schwechel, reference case number 21-011587.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.