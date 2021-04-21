Expand / Collapse search

Man steals iPad from Woodman’s Food Market Gas and Lube, flees after oil change

Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred at Woodman’s Food Market Gas and Lube on Tuesday, April 20. 

According to police, an unknown suspect arrived in a maroon Chevy Impala without registration plates and received an oil change for his vehicle.

During the oil change, the suspect stole an Apple iPad belonging to the business. He then fled after the oil change was completed.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact MFPD Officer Schwechel, reference case number 21-011587.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

COVID-19 vaccine demand down in Milwaukee County, officials say
slideshow

COVID-19 vaccine demand down in Milwaukee County, officials say

Milwaukee city and county leaders continued Tuesday, April 20 to urge residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine as fewer people are seeking out the shots.

On 326th day of marching, Milwaukee activists react to Chauvin verdict
slideshow

On 326th day of marching, Milwaukee activists react to Chauvin verdict

Tuesday, April 20 was a day of celebration for demonstrators in Milwaukee. Many have been marching for justice for more than 300 days. The group says while they are celebrating, there is still work to be done. 

Milwaukee activists react to Chauvin verdict

Tuesday was a day of celebration for demonstrators in Milwaukee. Many have been marching for justice for more than 300 days.