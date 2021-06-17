Man shot, wounded in Milwaukee during argument, no arrests made

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, June 17 near 7th and Keefe. It happened at approximately 2:47 a.m.

Police say the suspect fired shots, subsequently striking the victim. The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting is the result of an argument.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.