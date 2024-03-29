Man runs for president after changing name to ‘Literally Anybody Else’

A seventh-grade teacher from North Texas has legally changed his name to "Literally Anybody Else" and announced he’s running for president.

Else, whose former name was Dustin Ebey, officially changed his name in January because he believes Americans should not be forced to choose between the "‘King of Debt’ (his self-declaration) and an 81-year-old," according to Else’s campaign website, which referred to the current frontrunners of the 2024 presidential election ; President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Relatively few Americans are excited about a potential rematch of the 2020 election between Biden and Trump. However, more Republicans would be satisfied to have Trump as their nominee than Democrats would be with Biden as their standard-bearer, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research conducted in December 2023.

"Probably the best way to put it is, I find it sad for our country that that’s our best choices," Randy Johnson, 64, from Monett, Missouri, told the Associated Press. Johnson, who is a Republican, said he wishes there were a third legitimate option for president but that the political system does not make that viable and added: "We’re down to the lesser of two evils."

Else, 35, decided to capitalize on that sentiment among many Americans but has made it clear that he isn’t necessarily interested in being president. What he is interested in is sending a message.

FILE - Dustin Ebey legally changed his name to "Literally Anybody Else" In January.

"I never really had a desire to actually be president. It’s just, I want good leadership. This country deserves good leadership and we've fallen so far short of that goal that I felt like if nobody was going to stand up and at least make the message, it was going to be me," Else told FOX TV Stations. "This isn't the cross that I should bear. This shouldn’t be my burden. But if we're all collectively suffering. If not me, then who? Who else can do this? I can't do this on my own. I have to have support from everyone out there. And so if you have any way you can contribute, any way to send this message, any way to bring things back to normal, to bring things back to sanity, I implore you to help with the movement."

The idea of changing his name from Dustin to Literally came long before this current election cycle. In fact, he said he thought about it after the 2020 election.

"If only there was a ‘neither’ option. If only we could choose literally anybody else, or even just hit the reset button. No, we're not satisfied with who has been put in front of us. Let's start over there. Let's see what we get. That would be great, give more choice to the American people," Else said.

With the support of his family and friends, the U.S. Army veteran went through the complicated process of getting his name changed, which was just half the battle. According to Texas law, he now needs to acquire over 100,000 signatures by May to be considered a viable candidate for the presidential election this year.

"This isn't a dream, we can make it a reality that literally anybody else isn't just a candidate, it's a symbol for hope. It's a beacon for change and it's a stand against political stagnation. It's a call for common sense policy and a pledge of independence from party politics. So if you're tired of the same old politics, if you want progress, then this right here is the chance to make a difference," Else said.

And, win or lose, Else does plan to change his name back to Dustin Ebey.

