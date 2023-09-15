Delafield man punched over tattoos; man pleads not guilty to murder

article

The Brookfield man accused of punching a Delafield man in the head over tattoos pleaded not guilty Friday, Sept. 15. The victim later died.

Court records show 64-year-old Kevin Sehmer is now charged with felony murder and aggravated battery. He was previously charged with second-degree reckless homicide.

Hartland police were flagged down by a group outside a bar on June 17. Officers found the victim, Josh Davies, laying on the concrete.

The group told police a stranger punched Davies, causing him to fall backward and hit his head on the cement. He suffered skull fractures and brain bleeds and died on July 12.

Prosecutors said witnesses heard Sehmer instantly make comments about the victim’s tattoos inside the bar, saying Davies was "going to hell, and God would not save him."

Josh Davies

Outside the bar, the complaint states witnesses saw Sehmer throw a stool at the Davies before throwing a punch.

Sehmer denied the punch, according to the complaint, instead saying he "violently pushed" the victim because he was angry and upset.