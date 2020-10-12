Expand / Collapse search

Man pulled from water in Oconomowoc dies at hospital

By Katie DeLong
FOX6 News Milwaukee

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - A 36-year-old man died at the hospital after he went missing while swimming in Oconomowoc on Saturday night, Oct. 10.

Police said around 9:15 p.m., officials responded to a possible drowning in the area of the dam between Fowler Lake and Lac LaBelle in Oconomowoc. 

The man was found shortly after 10 p.m., and life-saving efforts began at the scene. He was then taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

Police announced Monday the man passed away at the hospital. He was not identified, pending notification of family. 

Oconomowoc police and the medical examiner are investigating.

