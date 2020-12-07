Man missing after falling from Florida dinner cruise

The U.S. Coast Guard says a man went missing after falling into the water from a dinner-cruise ship in the Gulf Coast in Florida.

The agency said Saturday that Joel Henderson, 37, was not wearing a lifejacket when he fell from the Capt. J.P. boat late Friday.

The company J.C. Cruises says Capt J.P. is a 475-passenger paddlewheel boat that tours the scenic Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers, Florida. The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Sunday.

Coast Guard crews searched for more than 11 hours in the waters before suspending the search. They received help from agencies such as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Fort Myers Beach Police, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

"Our sincerest condolences go out to the family and friends," said Cmdr. Shawn Lansing, deputy commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg. "We ask that all mariners keep a sharp lookout while transiting the waterways in the Caloosahatchee River and to call our command center at 727-824-7534 with any reports of new information."