Man interrupts vehicle break-in and is shot, Milwaukee police say

A 35-year-old man was shot and wounded near Cambridge and Warren on Milwaukee's lower east side on Saturday, May 22.

Milwaukee police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting suggest the victim may have interrupted a vehicle break-in around 4:30 p.m.

Police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.