Man fatally shot during argument near 36th and National; 2 arrested

Two men were arrested after a third man was fatally shot near 36th Street and National Avenue Monday afternoon, Sept. 21.

Police said shortly after 1 p.m., the victim, a 37-year-old Milwaukee man, was involved in an argument with the other two men, ages 23 and 20. One fired shots, striking the victim, who died from his injuries.

The 23-year-old and 20-year-old were arrested a short time after the shooting, police said, noting a gun was recovered.

Police are referring charges to the district attorney's office.