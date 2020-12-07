Expand / Collapse search

Man fatally shot during argument in Milwaukee, suspects sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday, Dec. 6 near Holton and Keefe. It happened around 11:48 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 33-year-old man, was in an argument with someone when multiple gunshots were heard by witnesses. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

