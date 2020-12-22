Man falls through ice on Beaver Dam Lake, rescued by firefighters

A man fell through the ice on Beaver Dam Lake on Tuesday morning, Dec. 22 -- but was later rescued by Beaver Dam Fire and Rescue.

Officials said shortly after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call and could hear an individual on the line. However, the person was not communicating and then the call was disconnected.

Dispatchers plotted the call to the Beaver Dam Lake. They attempted to call the phone number back and were unsuccessful.

Around 5:45 a.m., contact was made and the caller reported he had fallen through the ice and was able to get out of the water and was on the ice.

A few minutes later, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived on the scene and deployed a drone. He was able to make visual contact with the person. The drone was flown until the individual was rescued from the ice and brought back to shore.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

Around 6:10 a.m., the Beaver Dam Hovercraft was deployed from the shore and the individual was removed from the ice.

Beaver Dam Fire Department Paramedics treated the victim for hypothermia. The individual refused transport to the hospital and was treated and released.