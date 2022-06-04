Man falls off ledge in Oakfield, flighted to hospital

First responders were called to an area off of Breakneck Road in the Town of Oakfield late Friday night for a male that had fallen off the ledge.

Emergency crews were able to locate the injured male patient from information received from witnesses at the scene. It was quickly determined that the male fell approximately 30 feet off the ledge onto a rocky area below. Members of Oakfield Fire Department in conjunction with Fond du Lac Fire Rescue Technical Rescue Team were able to extricate the man to an ATV at the top of the ledge.

Once extricated, Paramedics from Fond du Lac Fire Rescue and Life Star EMS assessed the male patient who was conscious and responding to their questions and subsequently transported the patient to the flight crew from Theda Star Medical Helicopter that was staged in the parking area.

The male patient was flown from the scene to a trauma center for further treatment. The full extent of injuries was not known at the time of this release.