Man dies at hospital after being found unresponsive at Kosciuszko Park in Milwaukee

A 34-year-old man died at the hospital on Sunday, Aug. 16 after being found unresponsive in Kosciuszko Park in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the scene around 3:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they located an unresponsive man and immediately began life-saving measures, including administering Narcan and performing CPR.

The Milwaukee Fire Department arrived a short time later and continued life-saving attempts. The man was transported to an area medical center where he was pronounced deceased.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this incident.