Man dies at hospital after being found unresponsive at Kosciuszko Park in Milwaukee

Published 
Updated 55 mins ago
Milwaukee County
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

Milwaukee - A 34-year-old man died at the hospital on Sunday, Aug. 16 after being found unresponsive in Kosciuszko Park in Milwaukee. 

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the scene around 3:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they located an unresponsive man and immediately began life-saving measures, including administering Narcan and performing CPR.

The Milwaukee Fire Department arrived a short time later and continued life-saving attempts. The man was transported to an area medical center where he was pronounced deceased.  

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this incident. 