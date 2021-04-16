Man dies after motorcycles collide near Columbia County interchange

A Medford man is dead following a crash involving two motorcycles Thursday night, April 15. It happened around 8:20 p.m. on southbound I-39 near the I-90/94/78 interchange in Columbia County near Portage. The motorcyclists were traveling together.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, witnesses reported that the motorcycles made contact with each other while navigating a curve and traveled into the ditch.

Upon arrival, one of the motorcycle operators was unresponsive and CPR was started immediately. That subject succumbed to his injuries a short time later and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other motorcycle operator was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released.

An investigation is still ongoing.