Man dies after motorcycles collide near Columbia County interchange

News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. - A Medford man is dead following a crash involving two motorcycles Thursday night, April 15. It happened around 8:20 p.m. on southbound I-39 near the I-90/94/78 interchange in Columbia County near Portage. The motorcyclists were traveling together. 

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, witnesses reported that the motorcycles made contact with each other while navigating a curve and traveled into the ditch.

Upon arrival, one of the motorcycle operators was unresponsive and CPR was started immediately. That subject succumbed to his injuries a short time later and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other motorcycle operator was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released.

An investigation is still ongoing.

