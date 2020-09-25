Man dies after head-on crash in Racine County, 1 injured

A 56-year-old Racine man died Thursday, Sept. 24 following a head-on crash in the Town of Dover. It happened around 2:15 p.m. on Durand Avenue.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford Focus was traveling eastbound on Highway 11 following a concrete truck. The Ford Focus passed the concrete truck in a no-passing zone, crashing into a Chevrolet Aveo head-on that was traveling westbound.

The lone operator of the Chevrolet Aveo was deceased upon deputies’ arrival. The lone operator of the Ford Focus sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The deceased is a 56-year-old Racine resident. His name is being withheld at this time pending further investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation.

