Man dies after Dodge County UTV crash; alcohol to blame

Officials were called to a UTV rollover in the Township of Lebanon where the driver, and only human occupant, was found dead around 11 p.m. Saturday, May 1. A dog was an apparent passenger on the vehicle, but was uninjured and released to family.

A passerby saw the incident on Monroe Rd near La Follette Rd, about 7-8 miles northeast of Watertown.

The initial investigation indicated the UTV was northbound on Monroe Rd, left the roadway on the right shoulder, and overturned in a marshy ditch, ejecting the driver.

The driver was a 60-year-old man and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was not wearing a seatbelt, nor helmet, and alcohol use was believed to be a factor in the crash.

The roadway on which the vehicle was being operated, was open to ATV and UTV use at the time.