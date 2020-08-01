Man critically injured after shots fired into residence near 47th and Townsend, suspect sought

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured near 47th and Townsend around 3 a.m. on Saturday, August 1.

According to police, a suspect fired gunshots into the victim's residence.

The 26-year-old victim sustained serious gunshot wounds and is currently listed in critical condition.

The Milwaukee Police Department continues to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.