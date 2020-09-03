Man arrested in disappearance of missing Washington County man

article

A 34-year-old Town of Addison man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of 30-year-old Stephen Lombard who was last seen in on July 27, the Washington County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Lombard was last seen by his mother leaving their residence in the Village of Jackson with the man in the early evening of July 27.

The several-month investigation revealed that on the night of July 27, Lombard and the suspect were in the City of Milwaukee using illegal narcotics, according to a release.

It is believed that Lombard stopped breathing while inside the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect failed to seek medical attention for Lombard and he died of a probable drug overdose. The suspect then drove around the City of Milwaukee for the next thirteen hours with Lombard’s body in the passenger seat. During that time, the suspect used the victim's debit card at several different locations, a release said.

It is believed that the suspect discarded Lombard’s body on July 28 in the early afternoon in the Allenton Marsh, according to officials.

On August 24, information from the suspect led authorities to the Allenton Marsh in the Town of Addison where a body was recovered by Washington County Sheriff’s investigators.

The remains are believed to be Lombard, but DNA analysis will be required for positive identification. An autopsy was completed and the results are currently pending, according to a release.

The Town of Addison man faces several felony charges as a result of this investigation and is expected in Washington County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon. He remains in custody and his identity is being withheld pending formal charges.