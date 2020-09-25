Man arrested after drugs found in vehicle during traffic stop

article

A 34-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday night, Sept. 22 after drugs were located in his vehicle during a traffic stop in the Village of Raymond.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling on southbound I-94 near 7 Mile Road around 6:50 p.m. The driver was stopped for following another vehicle too closely.

During the traffic stop the vehicle was searched, and the following was located in the passenger compartment: 200 tablets of suspected MDMA (Ecstasy), a digital scale, and $1700 of cash.

These items were seized, and the man was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute MDMA (felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor).

