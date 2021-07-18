Man accidentally shot in Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A man was accidentally shot in the chest in Beaver Dam Sunday morning, July 18.
According to the sheriff's office, the 41-year-old was found with a single gunshot wound to the upper chest on Hickory Lane off of Highway 33.
He was initially taken to a hospital in Beaver Dam and then flown to UW Hospital in Madison.
Sheriff's officials said there is no threat to the community and an investigation is ongoing.
