Man accidentally shot in Beaver Dam

A man was accidentally shot in the chest in Beaver Dam Sunday morning, July 18.

According to the sheriff's office, the 41-year-old was found with a single gunshot wound to the upper chest on Hickory Lane off of Highway 33.

He was initially taken to a hospital in Beaver Dam and then flown to UW Hospital in Madison.

Sheriff's officials said there is no threat to the community and an investigation is ongoing.