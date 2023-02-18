Mama Tried Motorcycle Show features 100 custom-built bikes this weekend
Mama Tried Motorcycle Show will be featuring 100 handpicked choppers and custom motorcycles at the Eagles Club Ballroom this weekend.
Over 100 motorcycles from builders of all calibers will be displayed, including the original Fonzie Knucklehead from "Happy Days".
Fonzie Knucklehead from Happy Days
The curated invitational showcases the commonality in the road, race, chopper, stunt and all-around unusual custom-builds.
Mama Tried Motorcycle Show: A show for everyone
Mama Tried Motorcycle Show: Sneak peek of the event
Mama Tried Motorcycle Show: Bikes from all over the world
FOX6 News talk to the co-owner of Mama Tried Motorcycle Show about some of the special things you can see at the show.