Malik Roberson pleads guilty; accused of shooting ex's boyfriend

article

Malik Roberson of Milwaukee is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend near 48th and Hampton in June 2021. On Monday, April 4, Roberson pleaded guilty to intimidate witness/person, a felony. Seven other charges were dismissed and read into the court record as part of a plea deal.

Case details

According to a criminal complaint, the victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, was interviewed by detectives at the hospital, where he indicated he had been shot by Malik Roberson after he and his girlfriend arrived at Roberson's home to pick up the 1-year-old boy the woman shares with Roberson. The man said he was driving, the woman was in the front passenger seat and their 2-month-old son was in the back. He said when they arrived at Roberson's home, the woman notified him that they were out front, and he approached with a revolver, pointing the gun at them. The victim said he tried to duck down, looking back toward his 2-month-old son when he heard a gunshot and realized he'd been hit. He said he then drove himself to the hospital.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The woman said she began recording video with her cellphone as Roberson fired two shots at them, the complaint states. One struck the hood of the car while the other went through the windshield and struck the victim in his right shoulder.

Investigators looked at the video which shows the woman screaming, "My baby's in this car!" as two shots are fired in the direction of the vehicle.

Roberson is due back in court for sentencing on May 17.