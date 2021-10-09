Making Strides Against Breast Cancer along Milwaukee's lakefront

The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event safely returns in person on October 9 at Henry Maier Festival Park or by Making Strides Your Own Way.

From large-scale traditional walks to unique local experiences and celebrations, Making Strides has united communities, companies, and individuals across the country in the fight to end breast cancer for more than two decades.

It is the largest network of breast cancer awareness events in the nation.

Registration for the Milwaukee event begins at 8 AM and the walk is set to start at 10 AM. Online pre-registration is strongly encouraged.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android