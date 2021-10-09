Expand / Collapse search

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer along Milwaukee's lakefront

By
Published 
Updated 4 mins ago
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

How to get involved in breast cancer awareness and the importance of screening for breast cancer.

MILWAUKEE - The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event safely returns in person on October 9 at Henry Maier Festival Park or by Making Strides Your Own Way.  

From large-scale traditional walks to unique local experiences and celebrations, Making Strides has united communities, companies, and individuals across the country in the fight to end breast cancer for more than two decades. 

It is the largest network of breast cancer awareness events in the nation.

 Registration for the Milwaukee event begins at 8 AM and the walk is set to start at 10 AM. Online pre-registration is strongly encouraged.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Making Strides walk along the lakefront

Making Strides is committed to raising awareness and community involvement.

Making Strides for breast cancer research

How fundraising by Making Strides makes a difference in breast cancer research.

Breast cancer survivor shares her story of hope

Betty Steilein, a 43-year breast cancer survivor, shares her story of hope for those facing a diagnosis.