Make a Difference Day in Milwaukee, volunteers lend a helping hand

Hundreds of Milwaukee college students lent a helping hand to older adults across the city on Saturday, Nov. 9, for Make a Difference Day.

In Milwaukee’s Halyard Park neighborhood, volunteers aren’t just raking leaves and stuffing bags, they’re also filling hearts.

"Just helping the owner get ready for winter. Raking leaves," said Amanda Kieow.

"It provides help for me, to keep up the yard," said Cassandra Brooks, who is one of more than 100 homeowners in Milwaukee County who volunteers are helping on Make a Difference Day.

"It gives me hope for the young people," added Brooks. "I really enjoy seeing them volunteering and helping the elderly and the seniors."

Volunteers showed up to dozens of homes on Saturday morning to help those in need.

In the yard, there is no college rivalry.

"It’s really awesome that UW-Milwaukee and Marquette are here together," said Malysha MacFarland.

There is just one mission.

"We’re all just here to help the community. Make things look nice. And make a difference," added MacFarland.

That’s what the day is all about.

"It’s really inspiring that this is what they choose to do with their Saturday morning, and hopefully they take that into the rest of their week," added Kieow.

"I’m just very appreciative. I’m very appreciative for the program. I’m very appreciative for the young people and what they’re doing. I hope they will continue," said Brooks.

While it's called Make a Difference Day, volunteers hope their impact will last for much longer.

The Eras Senior Network connected university students with Milwaukee-area seniors.