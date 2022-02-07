Major Harris murder, man led police to body for immunity, records show

A man led police to the body of 3-year-old Major Harris only after prosecutors promised not to charge him with a crime. This, according to more than 500 pages of new public records from Milwaukee police obtained by the FOX6 Investigators.

Major Harris and Mallery Muenzenberger

The documents describe the investigation into the deaths of Mallery Muenzenberger and her son, Major.

Jaheem Clark

Police say Jaheem Clark killed them both and then killed himself.

Five days after they issued an Amber Alert for the boy, police had yet to find him.

On Oct. 21, prosecutors offered Robert Williams, 21, immunity in exchange for help finding the body.

Police scene near 35th and Rohr, Milwaukee

Williams told detectives he helped Cark hide a heavy plastic storage bin behind a house near 35th and Rohr and then circled the location on a printed map. That's where police found the boy a short time later.