Major Goolsby’s shows support for firefighters, police with free meals

Sports bar Major Goolsby’s plans to distribute certificates for free meals to downtown Police District headquarters and Fire Department stations on Tuesday, Sept. 8 in a show of support for the agencies.

Jerry Cohen, the owner of Major Goolsby’s, issued the following statement in a news release:

"We want to unequivocally show that Major Goolsby’s stands behind the Police and Fire Departments of Milwaukee. We appreciate their hard work and dedication, and this is a small way that we can show our thanks."

"We are deeply saddened by the recent deaths of three members of MPD family within just one week. Now more than ever, it is important to show our support of Police and Fire Department personnel who help us when we are in need. Major Goolsby’s has always offered 50% discounts to personnel in uniform, and this is a logical continuation of that policy."