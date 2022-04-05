Major artist could soon be known by another name
Gino Salomone joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
A major artist could soon be known by another name – and a sitcom star takes to social media with surprising results. Gino Salomone joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
Delta Air Lines will add daily nonstop service between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) and New York-JFK International Airport (JFK) beginning June 6, 2022.
Brian has a preview of what to expect from the 30 area restaurants that are bringing batches of their best chili in support of one of Milwaukee’s oldest radio stations.