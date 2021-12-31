Expand / Collapse search

Madison schools going virtual after winter break

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

UW Health COVID update

UW Health's Dr. Bill Hartman joined FOX6 News at 4 Thursday to discuss the latest COVID-19 information, including the omicron variant and the surge in cases and testing demand.

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Metropolitan School District will pivot to virtual learning when winter break ends in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The decision to return to virtual learning came after discussions with area health experts, the district said on its website. Additionally, students will not resume learning until Jan. 6.

MMSD staff will return to work on Jan. 3 to adjust lesson plans for the change.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to Public Health Madison & Dane County, community COVID-19 transmission is designated as "high" – more than 600 cases per 100,000 people as of Dec. 29. Officials reported 129 people hospitalized – including 37 in ICU. 

The majority of cases are in the 18-22 age group (19%); an additional 19% of cases are among those ages 17 and under. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Milwaukee-area COVID test scramble 'frustrating' as omicron spreads
article

Milwaukee-area COVID test scramble 'frustrating' as omicron spreads

Hours before the New Year's holiday weekend, the demand for a COVID-19 test hasn't wavered.

Advocate Aurora, Froedtert restricting visitors as COVID surges
article

Advocate Aurora, Froedtert restricting visitors as COVID surges

Advocate Aurora Health announced that no visitors will be allowed for adult hospital inpatients – effective Thursday, Dec. 30.

Milwaukee COVID cases climb, mask guidance returns
article

Milwaukee COVID cases climb, mask guidance returns

As COVID-19 cases surge, Fiserv Forum will again require masks. The question: Will Milwaukee follow suit and institute a citywide mask mandate?