Madison schools going virtual after winter break

The Madison Metropolitan School District will pivot to virtual learning when winter break ends in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The decision to return to virtual learning came after discussions with area health experts, the district said on its website. Additionally, students will not resume learning until Jan. 6.

MMSD staff will return to work on Jan. 3 to adjust lesson plans for the change.

According to Public Health Madison & Dane County, community COVID-19 transmission is designated as "high" – more than 600 cases per 100,000 people as of Dec. 29. Officials reported 129 people hospitalized – including 37 in ICU.

The majority of cases are in the 18-22 age group (19%); an additional 19% of cases are among those ages 17 and under.

