The Brief The Dane County DA decided no criminal charges will be filed against the Madison police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Corey Ruiz. Ruiz's family and their attorneys held a news conference and expressed disappointment with the decision. The DA said the use of deadly force was "reasonable" because Ruiz had a knife.



The Madison police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Corey Ruiz will not face criminal charges, the district attorney announced Thursday, after a months-long investigation.

No charges for officers

Big picture view:

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozane determined Officer Kiel Baitinger-Peterson's use of deadly force was "reasonable," and none of the officers involved would be criminally charged.

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Ozane concluded "it was reasonable for the officer to use deadly force when this person resisted officers, produced a knife, and was not affected by multiple attempts to use Tasers while officers attempted to take him into custody."

WATCH: Corey Ruiz's family, attorneys

What they're saying:

Attorney Ben Crump, who represents the family of Corey Ruiz, held a news conference after the family and attorneys met with the district attorney and medical examiner to discuss the outcome of the investigation on Thursday.

Madison police shooting

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has extensive coverage of the Madison police shooting and the district attorney's decision.