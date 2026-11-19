Madison police shooting: Corey Ruiz family, attorneys on DA decision
MADISON, Wis. - The Madison police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Corey Ruiz will not face criminal charges, the district attorney announced Thursday, after a months-long investigation.
No charges for officers
Big picture view:
Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozane determined Officer Kiel Baitinger-Peterson's use of deadly force was "reasonable," and none of the officers involved would be criminally charged.
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Ozane concluded "it was reasonable for the officer to use deadly force when this person resisted officers, produced a knife, and was not affected by multiple attempts to use Tasers while officers attempted to take him into custody."
WATCH: Corey Ruiz's family, attorneys
What they're saying:
Attorney Ben Crump, who represents the family of Corey Ruiz, held a news conference after the family and attorneys met with the district attorney and medical examiner to discuss the outcome of the investigation on Thursday.
Madison police shooting
Dig deeper:
FOX6 News has extensive coverage of the Madison police shooting and the district attorney's decision.
- Video: Wisconsin DOJ releases footage showing fatal Madison police shooting of Corey Ruiz
- Madison police officer who fatally shot Corey Ruiz will not be criminally charged
- Madison police shooting: Corey Ruiz's history of resisting, threatening police
- Madison police shooting: Department lacks bodycams, stirs debate
- Madison police shooting reignites bodycam, self-defense debates
The Source: FOX6 News was at the news conference. Information related to the Madison police shooting is from the Madison Police Department, Dane County District Attorney's Office and Wisconsin Department of Justice.