The Brief A Madison police officer shot and killed Corey Ruiz this summer, sparking protests. The Wisconsin DOJ identified the officer as Kiel Baitinger-Peterson. Ruiz's family and their attorneys will meet with the district attorney and medical examiner to discuss the investigation on Thursday.



An outcome in the investigation into the fatal Madison police shooting of Corey Ruiz is expected this afternoon, according to the Ruiz family's attorney.

Update on investigation

What's next:

Ruiz's family and their legal team, including Attorneys Ben Crump, B'Ivory LaMarr and Chance Lynch, are meeting with the district attorney and medical examiner on Thursday. After that, Crump's office said, the family and attorneys will hold a news conference to discuss the outcome and "next steps in seeking justice and accountability." FOX6 News plans to stream that news conference live once it begins; it's scheduled to take place at 1 p.m.

The backstory:

Madison Police Chief John Patterson said officers responded to calls about a man stealing bicycles and checking car doors and confronted him on July 22, but he rode away on a bicycle.

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Police later encountered the man again, at Baldwin and Williamson, and the man "fell or was pulled off the bicycle." There was a struggle in the middle of the intersection, and police said the man pulled out a knife and injured an officer.

Corey Ruiz (photo provided by Jazzman Brown)

Officers used a taser to try to take the man into custody before the injured officer shot the man, since identified as Corey Ruiz. Ruiz was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice identified the officer who shot and killed Ruiz as Kiel Baitinger-Peterson, who has more than 10 years of law enforcement service. Baitinger-Peterson is among four officers involved who were placed on administrative leave as the DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation investigates the shooting as a homicide.

Local perspective:

Protests in the streets of Madison, including an encampment at the intersection where Ruiz was shot, continued for weeks after Ruiz's death. City crews cleared the encampment on Aug. 4, leading to unrest that included fires and objects being thrown at city workers. Several protesters were arrested.

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