The Brief The Wisconsin DOJ released footage showing the fatal shooting of Corey Ruiz. Madison Officer Kiel Baitinger-Peterson shot Ruiz in July. The Dane County DA determined officers involved will not be criminally charged.



The Wisconsin Department of Justice on Thursday released dashboard camera video that shows the fatal Madison police shooting of Corey Ruiz, which happened this summer.

No charges for officers

Big picture view:

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozane determined Officer Kiel Baitinger-Peterson's use of deadly force was "reasonable," and none of the officers involved would be criminally charged.

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Ozane concluded "it was reasonable for the officer to use deadly force when this person resisted officers, produced a knife, and was not affected by multiple attempts to use Tasers while officers attempted to take him into custody."

Related article

Madison police bodycams?

The backstory:

The Madison Police Department has dashboard cameras on squad cars but does not currently have body-worn cameras. Madison is Wisconsin's second-largest police department, according to federal data. It is the only police department among the state's 15 largest without bodycams.

The fatal shooting of Corey Ruiz reignited the debate over why the Madison Police Department did not have bodycams. Last week, the Madison Common Council approved a 2027 budget that invests in a new bodycam program. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway requested nearly $415,000, spread across the next three years, for police bodycams in her budget proposal.

On Thursday, Madison Police Chief John Patterson said he's spoken with Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman about Milwaukee's video release policy as well.

The backstory:

Madison Police Chief John Patterson said officers responded to calls about a man stealing bicycles and checking car doors and confronted him on July 22, but he rode away on a bicycle.

Police later encountered the man again, at Baldwin and Williamson, and the man "fell or was pulled off the bicycle." There was a struggle in the middle of the intersection, and police said the man pulled out a knife and injured an officer.

Officers used a taser to try to take the man into custody before the injured officer shot the man, since identified as Corey Ruiz. Ruiz was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice identified the officer who shot and killed Ruiz as Kiel Baitinger-Peterson, who has more than 10 years of law enforcement service. Baitinger-Peterson is among four officers involved who were placed on administrative leave as the DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation investigates the shooting as a homicide.

Protests in the streets of Madison, including an encampment at the intersection where Ruiz was shot, continued for weeks after Ruiz's death. City crews cleared the encampment on Aug. 4, leading to unrest that included fires and objects being thrown at city workers. Several protesters were arrested.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.