The Brief The Dane County DA decided no criminal charges will be filed against the Madison police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Corey Ruiz. The DA said the use of deadly force was "reasonable" because Ruiz had a knife. FOX6 News received statements from elected officials and organizations on the district attorney's decision.



The Dane County District Attorney's Office announced no criminal charges will be filed against the Madison police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Corey Ruiz. The decision prompted reaction from lawmakers and leaders.

No charges for officers

Big picture view:

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozane determined Officer Kiel Baitinger-Peterson's use of deadly force was "reasonable," and none of the officers involved would be criminally charged.

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Ozane concluded "it was reasonable for the officer to use deadly force when this person resisted officers, produced a knife, and was not affected by multiple attempts to use Tasers while officers attempted to take him into custody."

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Official statements

What they're saying:

FOX6 News has received statements from elected officials and organizations on the district attorney's decision.

Officials from Madison

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway:

"Like many in our community, I have strong feelings about the Dane County District Attorney's charging decision. It is disheartening to be reminded that our justice system is imperfect. The narrow focus of whether criminal charges were warranted for this incident doesn't change the fact that Corey Ruiz should be alive and that, in a perfect world, no encounter with the police should end in death.

"Now that a charging decision has been made, additional investigations can be conducted by the Madison Police Department, the Office of the Independent Monitor, and the Police and Fire Commission. These investigations will focus on whether the officers involved in the death of Corey Ruiz properly followed police protocols and whether discipline, including termination, is appropriate.

"As your Mayor, I have a responsibility to speak truthfully and frankly. The City of Madison is subject to state and federal law, whether I, the Common Council, or we as a community agree with those laws or not. One of those laws prohibits the Mayor and the Council from suspending, disciplining, or terminating an individual police officer. In my opinion, it's difficult for the Madison Police Department to have the trust of the community while officers involved in shootings remain on the force. But it's not up to me. Only the Madison Police and Fire Commission, a creation of state law, has that authority. I hope they will seriously examine this case and take action.

"It is essential that our community has confidence in its police department. In an instant, years of building trust through collaborative problem solving and forging genuine connections with residents were erased. To regain trust and bring about real change, we must recognize where the power lies in the criminal justice system and avoid the factionalism that only serves to divide us further.

"The Madison Police Department must also work with my office, the Common Council, and the public to examine and strengthen policies around de-escalation. I have confidence in Chief John Patterson and believe he is leading his department with sincerity and integrity. To the greatest extent possible, we need to prevent harm by ensuring officers are never placed in a circumstance that requires a split-second decision about use of force. This is essential to protecting our community members, as well as our police officers. I encourage residents to join the multi-faceted effort to strengthen what's already working, adopt additional reforms, and help redefine policing. This is important, not just for Madison, but for our entire country.

"I'm also deeply concerned that the justified anger and disillusionment caused by this tragedy will result in further harm. Provoking fear and inflicting pain on local businesses and our neighbors solves nothing. It actively diverts resources and time from the bigger, systemic issues we need to be focused on. Please be peaceful if you choose to demonstrate or protest. The power of voicing dissent lies in collective action, not destruction.

"I implore all of you in Madison to take care of your neighbors, your loved ones, and yourselves during this difficult moment for our city."

Madison Police Chief John Patterson:

State Sen. Kelda Roys (D-Madison)

"The Dane County District Attorney's decision not to prosecute the officer who killed Corey Ruiz is deeply disappointing, and yet another example of a justice system that fails to hold the powerful to account. This is not an isolated failure by prosecutors to uphold the rights of every citizen. Rather, it reflects a broader pattern of policing and prosecutorial decisions that deny those harmed by police violence equal treatment under the law and accountability when their most fundamental rights are violated.

"I am committed to public safety and real justice for all – and to reforming our broken criminal justice system that is not serving Wisconsinites well or fairly. A miscarriage of justice against one of us is an injustice to us all."

State Rep. Shelia Stubbs (D-Madison):

"Today, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced that Madison Police Department Officer Kiel Baitinger-Peterson will not be criminally charged for fatally shooting Corey Ruiz on July 22, 2026.

"Following the decision, I joined Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, Corey Ruiz’s loved ones, and community advocates for a press conference at the Center for Black Excellence and Culture in my district in order to show my support to the Ruiz family.

"My heart, my thoughts, and my prayers remain with Ms. Elsa Ruiz and the rest of Corey Ruiz’s family, friends, loved ones, and community as they begin to process this devastating news.

"I am shocked to have learned that there will be no criminal charges for the officer who took the life of a son, brother, father, and member of this community.

"This is not the decision this community was expecting, and it is one that will have lasting detrimental impacts on our city and the trust between residents of color and law enforcement. Once again, the people of Madison are put into a position of trying to make sense of a senseless act.

"We must be persistent in our calls for transparency, accountability, and full justice for Corey Ruiz and his family. I will continue to stand with the family and support them as they navigate this very emotional time following the District Attorney’s decision."

Madison Police Civilian Oversight Board Chair Devon Snyder:

"Today, the District Attorney announced that no criminal charges will be filed against the officer involved in the death of Corey Ruiz. Regardless of one's view of this decision, the death of Corey Ruiz remains a profound tragedy for his family, loved ones, and the Madison community. The loss of life during a police encounter demands transparency, accountability, and public confidence in the systems responsible for reviewing police conduct.

"While the criminal investigation has concluded, many community members continue to have questions about the circumstances surrounding Mr. Ruiz's death and the processes used to evaluate the incident. Criminal investigations serve an important purpose, but they are only one component of accountability. No family should have to question whether an independent review occurred when a loved one dies during a police encounter.

"As Chair of the Police Civilian Oversight Board, I am deeply concerned that this case reached its conclusion without the benefit of an independent review by an Independent Police Monitor. Madison's civilian oversight system was created to provide the community with an additional layer of independent accountability and transparency in exactly these types of cases. The absence of an Independent Police Monitor during this critical period represents a significant gap in our oversight framework.

"The Police Civilian Oversight Board remains committed to advancing transparency, accountability, and meaningful civilian oversight. The community deserves more than the conclusion of a criminal investigation. The community deserves a civilian oversight system that is fully operational, independent, and capable of carrying out the responsibilities entrusted to it.

"Our thoughts remain with the Ruiz family and all those affected by this tragedy. Accountability is not defined by a single decision. It is demonstrated through a continued commitment to transparency, independent oversight, and meaningful reform."

Officials from across Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers:

Governor-elect David Crowley:

"My heart is with Corey Ruiz's family and everyone in the Madison community who continues to grieve his loss.

"The video of Corey's killing is deeply troubling and raises serious questions about the force used against him. I recognize the pain and frustration many people are feeling following the District Attorney's decision, especially in communities of color that have watched similar tragedies unfold for generations.

"People have every right to be upset and to make their voices heard. I encourage the community to continue speaking out and demanding answers, but to do so peacefully. More violence will not bring Corey back or change the District Attorney's decision. It will only add to the pain of a community already carrying so much.

"As Wisconsin's first Black governor-elect, I understand that these incidents are part of a much longer history that has left generations of Americans questioning whether our justice system values their lives equally and whether law enforcement officers are held to the same standards as everyone else.

"When Corey was killed, I spoke about the deep wounds these incidents reopen and the work ahead to restore trust in our institutions. I stand by those words today. We must respect the independence of the criminal justice system, but the decision not to file charges does not end the conversation or resolve the questions this tragedy has raised.

"As governor, I will use this office to look beyond this one case and examine what we can do differently to prevent tragedies like this from happening again. That means reviewing how officer-involved deaths are investigated and how information is shared with families and the public. It also means taking a hard look at use-of-force policies and training, while listening to the communities most affected by these encounters.

"I will work with lawmakers, law enforcement and community leaders to identify meaningful changes that can make our justice system more transparent and help rebuild public trust. We cannot change what happened to Corey, but we can take responsibility for making sure his death leads to a serious conversation about how we move forward so that every Wisconsinite can have confidence that they will be treated with dignity and fairness, regardless of their race or ZIP code. That is the standard our state must work toward, and I am committed to it."

State Sen. Julian Bradley (R-New Berlin):

"Police officers have one of the toughest jobs there is, and they have every right to defend themselves. Today’s decision shows why we SHOULD let investigations play out instead of rushing to judgement on social media."

State Sen. Dora Drake (D-Milwaukee)

"The people calling for justice for Corey Ruiz know the truth: that he should still be alive today. Since this summer, there were millions of views online of people watching multiple Madison Police Officers hold Mr. Ruiz down before one officer chose to shoot him from point-blank range. The Dane County District Attorney’s decision today is not only disturbing but continues to amplify the mistrust in our legal institutions. Continuing to deny victims of violence equal treatment under the law, regardless of who you are, will never allow our state to fully heal. Corey’s family was denied their day in court. Now, as elected leaders, it is our duty to reform this flawed system to ensure that the law is equally applied to everyone."

Milwaukee County Board Supervisors Shawn Rolland, Juan Miguel Martinez, Caroline Gómez-Tom, Leevan D. Roundtree Jr., Anne O’Connor, Willie Johnson Jr., First Vice-Chair Steven Shea and Second Vice-Chair Priscilla E. Coggs-Jones:

"If it takes five months to determine if charges are warranted, most people would think there’s enough evidence to let a jury decide. This is what juries are for. Let a jury do its job. We’ve all seen the video. This is not a decision most Wisconsinites want to see made behind closed doors. That evidence deserves its day in court."

Organizations

ACLU of Wisconsin Executive Director Melinda Brennan:

"Today in Madison, we witnessed history tragically repeat itself. Police violence has been claiming the lives of Black and Brown people for as long as this country has existed. It is a generations-long legacy that persists to this day, over and over again, often with impunity.

Corey Ruiz’s life mattered, and he deserved help with the hardships he faced. Instead, he was shot to death in the middle of the street.

Too often, our unhoused neighbors or those struggling with mental health difficulties are met with a response from police rather than what they actually need – more resources, community-based support, and options for care and treatment opportunities. People navigating these issues are more likely to be subject to dangerous and deadly police encounters, especially if they are people of color.

If we’re serious about building communities where everyone can thrive, we must invest in the solutions that meaningfully address peoples’ needs and not simply rely on policing as the answer to everything.

Corey Ruiz should still be alive, and we can honor his life by continuing to do the work necessary to make sure this never happens again. Our hearts go out to Corey’s loved ones – along with everyone in the community grieving with a pain that feels all too familiar – and we stand in solidarity with those demanding systemic change."

Wisconsin Professional Police Association Executive Director Jim Palmer:

"We believe the district attorney's determination that Officer Baitinger-Peterson's use of deadly force was legally justified is supported by the evidence and consistent with the legal standards governing the use of force by law enforcement officers.

"As the independent investigation has established, officers were responding to multiple reports of criminal activity when they encountered Mr. Ruiz. As an officer attempted to detain him, Mr. Ruiz produced a large, kitchen-style knife from his clothing. Despite the efforts of additional officers to gain control of the situation, including the use of less-lethal measures, Mr. Ruiz continued to resist while armed with the knife. These circumstances are central to understanding the immediate danger confronting the officers and the rapidly evolving decisions they were required to make.

"Today's announcement also underscores the importance of allowing independent investigations to proceed without prejudging their conclusions. Wisconsin has long recognized that incidents involving the use of deadly force by law enforcement demand a thorough and impartial examination of the facts. That process exists to ensure that decisions are grounded in evidence and the law, rather than speculation, public pressure, or preconceived conclusions.

"Unfortunately, much of the public discussion surrounding this incident occurred before the investigation was completed and before all of the relevant facts were known. While public scrutiny of law enforcement is both appropriate and necessary, accountability must be grounded in a fair and objective assessment of the evidence. Officers, like the members of the communities they serve, deserve nothing less.

"While the facts and circumstances of this incident necessarily guide today's determination, we recognize the profound loss that Mr. Ruiz's death represents to his family and loved ones, as well as the significant impact this incident has had on the broader Madison community. We appreciate that a finding that an officer's actions were legally justified does not diminish that loss or the grief experienced by those affected.

"We also recognize the extraordinary toll this incident has taken on the officers involved and their families. These officers cooperated with the independent investigation while enduring intense public scrutiny, threats, and personal harassment. Regardless of one's views about this incident, threats against officers or their families are unacceptable and have no place in a community committed to public safety and the rule of law.

"As Madison moves forward, we hope today's announcement provides an opportunity to replace division and speculation with a more constructive dialogue about public safety, accountability, and the difficult realities confronting law enforcement officers. The WPPA remains committed to supporting its members and strengthening the relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

"We will carefully review the district attorney's findings and will be prepared to address additional questions as appropriate."

Madison police shooting

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has extensive coverage of the Madison police shooting and the district attorney's decision.