The Brief The Dane County DA decided no criminal charges will be filed against the Madison police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Corey Ruiz. Demonstrators held a vigil at the intersection where Ruiz was shot and killed at Baldwin and Williamson. Later in the evening, the demonstrators marched to the Wisconsin State Capitol, which is about a mile and a half away.



The Madison police officers involved in the death of Corey Ruiz will not be criminally charged, prompting new demonstrations Thursday night, months after the fatal shooting.

Corey Ruiz demonstration

Local perspective:

Demonstrators gathered for a vigil at the intersection of Baldwin and Williamson, where Ruiz was shot, after the district attorney's decision was announced. Officials urged that any protests remain peaceful, and Madison Police Chief John Patterson said extra patrols would be deployed Thursday night.

Later in the evening at about 7:30 p.m., FOX6 learned that the demonstrators started marching to the Wisconsin State Capitol, which is about a mile and a half away.

Once the demonstrators arrived they circled the capitol building.

No charges for officers

Big picture view:

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozane determined Officer Kiel Baitinger-Peterson's use of deadly force was "reasonable," and none of the officers involved would be criminally charged.

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Ozane concluded "it was reasonable for the officer to use deadly force when this person resisted officers, produced a knife, and was not affected by multiple attempts to use Tasers while officers attempted to take him into custody."

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The backstory:

Madison Police Chief John Patterson said officers responded to calls about a man stealing bicycles and checking car doors and confronted him on July 22, but he rode away on a bicycle.

Police later encountered the man again, at Baldwin and Williamson, and the man "fell or was pulled off the bicycle." There was a struggle in the middle of the intersection, and police said the man pulled out a knife and injured an officer.

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Officers used a taser to try to take the man into custody before the injured officer shot the man, since identified as Corey Ruiz. Ruiz was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice identified the officer who shot and killed Ruiz as Kiel Baitinger-Peterson, who has more than 10 years of law enforcement service. Baitinger-Peterson is among four officers involved who were placed on administrative leave as the DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation investigated the shooting as a homicide.

Protests in the streets of Madison, including an encampment at the intersection where Ruiz was shot, continued for weeks after Ruiz's death. City crews cleared the encampment on Aug. 4, leading to unrest that included fires and objects being thrown at city workers. Several protesters were arrested.

Madison police shooting

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has extensive coverage of the Madison police shooting and the district attorney's decision.