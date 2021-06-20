Expand / Collapse search

Madison man arrested for 4th OWI with 3 kids in car

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

DANE COUNTY, Wis. - Erik Hernandez, 26, from Madison was arrested late Saturday night, June 19 by the Wisconsin State Patrol for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. His 4th offense — with three children in the vehicle under the age of 16. 

A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle on I-90/94 after observing lane deviation in Dane County. The Trooper then determined that the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance and he was arrested.

The driver was also arrested for Operating After Revocation. 

The driver was taken to a local hospital and a warrant for an evidentiary blood draw was obtained. 

The mother removed the vehicle and her children off the interstate.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Deadly Somers crash involved suspended driver, 6 hurt, sheriff says
slideshow

Deadly Somers crash involved suspended driver, 6 hurt, sheriff says

A driver who crashed into and killed a Kenosha woman on Highway 31 in Somers had a suspended license and two children in his vehicle, according to prosecutors.