Madison man arrested for 4th OWI with 3 kids in car

Erik Hernandez, 26, from Madison was arrested late Saturday night, June 19 by the Wisconsin State Patrol for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. His 4th offense — with three children in the vehicle under the age of 16.

A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle on I-90/94 after observing lane deviation in Dane County. The Trooper then determined that the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance and he was arrested.

The driver was also arrested for Operating After Revocation.

The driver was taken to a local hospital and a warrant for an evidentiary blood draw was obtained.

The mother removed the vehicle and her children off the interstate.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android